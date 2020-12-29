AMLO assures that the CFE blackout will not occur again

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, said that the blackout caused by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), that left more than 10 million people without power in several states of the country for a number of hours, this Monday afternoon.

“Is it going to keep happening? I can anticipate that no, we have a good electricity service, the CFE is being rescued “, AMLO assured during his” morning “conference.

López Obrador stated that the technicians explained to him that there was a lack of control of the electrical system when some plants went out of operation and because it is a national network, 12 states were affected.

