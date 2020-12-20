AMLO and Biden have their first phone conversation; they agree to work together.

“We reassert the commitment to work together for the well-being of our peoples and nations,” wrote Lopez Obrador on social networks
VALLADOLID, Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden had their first phone conversation. They pledged to work for the well-being of both nations.
“I have spoken on the phone with the President-elect of the United States, Joseph Biden. We reaffirm our commitment to work together for the well-being of our peoples and nations,” Lopez Obrador wrote on social networks.
Desde el histórico ayuntamiento de Valladolid, Yucatán, he conversado por teléfono con el presidente electo de Estados Unidos, Joseph Biden. Reafirmamos el compromiso de trabajar juntos por el bienestar de nuestros pueblos y naciones. pic.twitter.com/SFAZR9H0NP— Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) December 20, 2020
This first approach with the U.S. president-elect took place in the City Hall of Valladolid, on the second day of the President’s working tour of the Mexican southeast.
During his call with the U.S. Democrat politician, the head of the Executive was accompanied by the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, and the Yucatan Governor of the PAN, Mauricio Vila. he Foreign Minister said it was a “cordial conversation.”
“There will be ample bilateral cooperation and very good relations between the presidents of Mexico and the United States. Good news!” wrote the chancellor in his social networks.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
AMLO announces construction of two thermoelectric plants in Yucatán
The head of the Executive said.
-
The Rupture
MEXICO CITY (Ricardo Homs/El Universal) –.
-
The Netherlands suspends flights from the United Kingdom after ‘mutation’ of the covid.
The United Kingdom confirmed a mutation.
-
Novel biomarkers predict the development of incident heart failure
Researchers at the University of Eastern.
-
The new U.S. government is preparing for a battle against AMLO’s stubborn government.
According to the column of Dario.
-
New Merida – Havana flight.
MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
‘New Covid Mutation Is Out of Control’ – U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock
Hancock sees restrictions in place until.
-
Experts foresee a difficult six-month period coming
The director of Health Emergencies of.
-
US Holiday travel rush begins: TSA screened more than 1 million passengers on Friday, Dec. 18
The holiday travel rush has begun.
-
AMLO defends and supports restrictive immigration policies
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President.
Leave a Comment