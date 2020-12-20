AMLO and Biden have their first phone conversation; they agree to work together.

“We reassert the commitment to work together for the well-being of our peoples and nations,” wrote Lopez Obrador on social networks

VALLADOLID, Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden had their first phone conversation. They pledged to work for the well-being of both nations.

“I have spoken on the phone with the President-elect of the United States, Joseph Biden. We reaffirm our commitment to work together for the well-being of our peoples and nations,” Lopez Obrador wrote on social networks.

Desde el histórico ayuntamiento de Valladolid, Yucatán, he conversado por teléfono con el presidente electo de Estados Unidos, Joseph Biden. Reafirmamos el compromiso de trabajar juntos por el bienestar de nuestros pueblos y naciones. pic.twitter.com/SFAZR9H0NP — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) December 20, 2020

This first approach with the U.S. president-elect took place in the City Hall of Valladolid, on the second day of the President’s working tour of the Mexican southeast.

During his call with the U.S. Democrat politician, the head of the Executive was accompanied by the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, and the Yucatan Governor of the PAN, Mauricio Vila. he Foreign Minister said it was a “cordial conversation.”

“There will be ample bilateral cooperation and very good relations between the presidents of Mexico and the United States. Good news!” wrote the chancellor in his social networks.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments