Amazon will open a logistics center in Yucatan – Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal 

“Through this project, to be carried out in Umán, an inherent economic income and quality jobs with competitive salaries will be generated. In this way, Yucatan shows that it continues to be an attractive place to invest” – Mauricio Vila

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – Attracted by the competitive advantages that Yucatan offers, Amazon, the multinational company dedicated to the electronic commerce of goods and services, will invest in Yucatan in a new logistics center in the municipality of Uman. It will be the first in the southeast region, translating into more significant economic spillover and creating more and better job opportunities for Yucatecans.

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and directors of the multinational announced the realization of this new investment project, which reiterates the state as an attractive logistics hub for the arrival of world-class companies.

The establishment and opening of this new logistics center in Umán will generate a wide variety of jobs and excellent positions with competitive salaries in the industry, with vacancies in different areas such as Human Resources, Operations, Security, Protection, and Finance, among others.

Besides, among the integral benefits to those who work there, they will be offered the possibility of developing long-term growth since they will have the opportunity to create a new professional career at Amazon from day one.

In this regard, the governor said that these types of investments are consequential because they generate large sources of jobs, so their presence, despite the pandemic and the difficult times we are experiencing in the state and nationally, are evidence that the private sector continues to trust in the Yucatan.

Vila Dosal, in recent months, has announced significant investments for the state. Since August, projects of this kind have not stopped in Yucatan. Multiple companies are investing in the entity. New investments such as wind farms, distribution centers, cement plants, and real estate developments have opened, creating new employment opportunities.

Director of Operations of Amazon in Mexico, Diego Mendez de la Luz, thanked Governor Vila Dosal and his team for their support in achieving this possibility, which will allow the important digital commerce firm to continue serving customers with the products they need.

“Amazon’s expansion reflects our commitment to customers in Mexico, which is focused on improving the customer experience. We have a responsibility to the country and communities where we operate and are proud to generate more job opportunities that will benefit the southeast region of the country,” he said.

Mendez de la Luz explained that this logistics center would contribute to the objective of providing better service to Mexican customers through a greater capacity to have a better selection and fast deliveries to customers.

As part of this alliance with Amazon, the State Government, through the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor (SEFOET), has been preparing personnel from micro and medium enterprises to increase their sales through this electronic platform to access national and international markets.

To date, 18 workshops have been given to sell in Amazon, training a total of 284 companies, of which 60% are from the Food and Beverage sector, 25% are from the Textile Industry, and the remaining 15% belong to diverse industries, such as crafts, cosmetics, cleaning and hygiene products, among others.

