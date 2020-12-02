AKRON seeks to expand its network of distributors in Mexico

The leading company in lubricants, greases, and additives invites entrepreneurs and investors to join its network of distributors

In order for entrepreneurs and investors to have better opportunities, AKRON, a leading company in the lubricants, greases, and additives industry, has created a proven business model that allows those who are part of it to increase their portfolio and income.

The objective of the proposal is that entrepreneurs establish a long-term business relationship and become part of AKRON’s network of distributors in Mexico. This is a great business opportunity in a year that has meant a challenge for all and that at the same time represents a period of opportunities.

The way this model operates is similar to a franchise but without the collection of royalties or fees. AKRON offers investors direct trading conditions from the factory, without intermediaries, as well as training and technical assistance throughout the process.

“This is one of the great advantages of AKRON, since it is the brand that allocates the most support for the development of its distribution network and even offers benefits during the start-up process of the operation”, explains the Development Manager of Distributors of AKRON.



Network of opportunities and growth

The profile to be part of AKRON’s distribution network in Mexico is focused on entrepreneurs and investors with a background in business in any line or industry. Although the proposal is more attractive for those who are dedicated to the distribution of products of branches such as agriculture, grocery, tire shop, gas station, construction companies, owners of auto agencies and hardware stores , among others.

AKRON’s model provides investors with all direct factory conditions, without intermediaries, and not only that, but they also have access to training and guidance throughout the process, thanks to its program for the development of new distributors, designed even for those who do not know the industry in detail.

For now, AKRON serves three segments: industrial, such as hotels and vehicle fleets; the one for retail sale, which buys for resale, as is the case of auto repair shops and auto parts stores, and the third one for gas stations.

If you can invest 6 million pesos, the opportunity is open to be part of this 100% Mexican company, which has the largest infrastructure in Latin America and the most extensive product catalog in this industry.

You just have to fill out the online registration at akron.com.mx/distribuidor to find out which states of Mexico there are places available to be part of the distributors’ network.

