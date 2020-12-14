After half a century, they manage to decipher an enigmatic message from the “Zodiac Killer.”

UNITED STATES (It had been sent in November 1969 to the American newspaper San Francisco Chronicle. A private investigator managed to solve the mysterious ciphered message that in November 1969 was sent by the “Zodiac Killer” to the American newspaper San Francisco Chronicle.
In the message, known as the “340 Cipher,” the serial killer challenges investigators who were trying to catch him for the crimes he committed over a decade.
“I hope you have a lot of fun trying to catch me,” he says in the piece. “I am not afraid of the gas chamber because it will send me to paradise all the sooner, because now I have enough slaves working for me,” adds the text deciphered by expert David Oranchak and a team of specialists from the U.S., Australia, and Belgium.
Zodiac Killer’s encrypted letter deciphered after 51 years: “I hope you are having lots of fun in trying to catch me.”
Zodiac Killer's encrypted letter deciphered after 51 years: "I hope you are having lots of fun in trying to catch me" pic.twitter.com/HaY10uUqHL— BNO News (@BNONews) December 11, 2020
It is thought that the encrypted message would reveal the name of the killer. However, the identity of the criminal remains unknown.
“Everyone else has nothing when they arrive in paradise, so they are afraid of death. I am not afraid because I know that my new life is life,” he says, concluding that “it will be easy in paradice (paradise) death”.
The solution to the crypt message was sent to the FBI, where they confirmed the successful outcome. “The FBI knows that private citizens recently solved a key attributed to the ‘Zodiac Killer.’ The Zodiac Killer case remains an ongoing investigation for the San Francisco division of the FBI and our local law enforcement partners,” said FBI spokesman Cameron Polan.
The sender had killed at least five people in California, although in his letters, he claimed to be the author of 37 homicides.
The criminal involved was known for sending coded letters to the police and the media. Of his four messages, only two have been deciphered. In the first of them, he said: “I like to kill because it’s a lot of fun.”
