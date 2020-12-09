90-year-old UK woman first in the world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Margaret Keenan, 90, was given approved vaccine to start mass coronavirus immunization program.

A 90-year-old woman has become the first patient in the world to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after its approval in the UK, where the NHS has launched its biggest vaccine campaign.

Margaret Keenan received the jab at 6.31am in Coventry, marking the start of a historic mass vaccination programme., which is by far the largest in the NHS’s 73-year history

The vaccines will be administered at 70 hospital hubs around the UK, with patients aged 80 and over who are either already attending hospital as an outpatient or are being discharged home after a hospital stay, being first in line.Play Video2:24 ‘No point dying now, is there?’: 91-year-old’s vaccination interview goes viral – video

Keenan, known as Maggie, received the injection from the nurse May Parsons at University hospital and said it was a “privilege”.

The former jewellery shop assistant , who retired four years ago, turns 91 next week.

“I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19, it’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the new year after being on my own for most of the year,” said Keenan, who has a daughter, a son and four grandchildren.

She is originally from Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, but has lived in Coventry for more than 60 years. “I can’t thank May and the NHS staff enough who have looked after me tremendously, and my advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it – if I can have it at 90 then you can have it too,” she said.

Source: The Guardian







Comments

comments