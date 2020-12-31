90% of companies never considered home office before covid-19

Many companies migrated to digital options when they had no other choice due to the country’s contagion increase.

MEXICO (Times Media Mexico) – Although the home office is not a new concept that came after the advance of information technology (ICT) and telecommunications, not many company executives thought of it before the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus.

However, due to the health emergency, many companies have reconfigured their work models. Until now, about 90 percent did not have a home office system, according to specialists from “The Power MBA” business school.

“In the face of the social, economic, and health crisis, behaviors are being transformed. Human Resources must now be a new trainer and developer of formal and informal behavior,” said The Power MBC analyst Lyz Escalante, in an interview with the newspaper MILENIO.

She explained that many companies migrated to digital options when they had no other chance due to the increase of infections in the country; three months after the health emergency declaration, she explained that the model is working with the new competencies that are emerging.

According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), there are several definitions of telework. One of them is that it is the way to organize and perform work at a distance by using ICTs at the worker’s home or in places or establishments outside the employer.

According to the fourth issue of the CFO Survey by the PwC consulting firm, about 67 percent of finance executives expect to implement remote work permanently in positions that require it.

The Power MBA specialist said it is estimated that only 21 percent of companies say they will return to their facilities and how they worked before the pandemic crisis when the human resources unit will become more relevant.

According to Alejandro Urena, also a specialist from “The Power MBA,” about 60 percent of the companies did not have the technical capacity to implement the model and had to force this knowledge. In some cases, despite having technological tools, they did not implement them in their daily operations, they said.

The expert said that currently, these models involve developing new options for recruitment, advice, and accompaniment with employees to generate capacities and skills that provide empathetic leadership.

