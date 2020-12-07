7 Real Estate Industry Leaders To Follow Going Into 2021

The world of real estate includes many aspects, like development, investment, selling, marketing and more. It’s a cutthroat industry that’s always on the move and doesn’t take breaks for anyone, which can make it challenging to get settled and scale a venture. With the proper commitment and hard work, though, any goal can be achieved.
A handful of individuals who get involved with real estate usually start on one path, then end up on another. An example would be when a real estate agent starts branching out into investing and flipping houses for themselves. There are so many different ways to generate income from real estate, it’s an endless supply of opportunities.
It can be risky to try your luck in the industry. It’s not a cheap venture by any means, and lots of people even face bankruptcy, but with the proper precautions and skills, anyone can thrive. There’s not even an age limit for real estate; you can get your license for it as early as 18 in most places. After that, it’s up to you to seize the moment and make big deals.
