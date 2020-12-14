14th edition of the PGA Tour Mayakoba Golf Classic

The PGA Tour has gone south of the border to Mexico this week for the Mayakoba Golf Classic, held at the Mayakoba Resort’s El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen.

World No. 3 Justin Thomas, four-time major winner Brooks Koepka and defending champion Brendon Todd headline this week’s field, which features some players who may be worth a wager. El Camaleon plays to a par of 71 at just south of 7,000 yards, ripe for scoring. Matt Kuchar, 2018’s winner, claimed the title by setting the scoring record at 22-under-262.

Check out the first round tee times and groupings below, as well as this week’s TV and streaming schedule.

Tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 7:10 a.m. Nick Watney, Patrick Rodgers, Xinjun Zhang 7:20 a.m. Bo Van Pelt, D.J. Trahan, Byeong Hun An 7:30 a.m. David Hearn, Sepp Straka, Ollie Schniederjans 7:40 a.m. Michael Kim, Billy Horschel, Brice Garnett 7:50 a.m. Marc Leishman, Chez Reavie, Satoshi Kodaira 8 a.m. Sung Kang, Keegan Bradley, Andrew Putnam 8:10 a.m. Adam Long, Troy Merritt, Kevin Stadler 8:20 a.m. Brian Harman, Hunter Mahan, K.J. Choi 8:30 a.m. Luke List, Kelly Kraft, Scott Harrington 8:40 a.m. Kristoffer Ventura, Sebastian Cappelen, Isidro Benitez 8:50 a.m. Mark Anderson, Ryan Brehm, Drew Nesbitt 11:40 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Schenk, Harry Higgs 11:50 a.m. Vaughn Taylor, Harris English, Henrik Norlander 12 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Alex Noren, Will Zalatoris 12:10 p.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Corey Conners, Tony Finau 12:20 p.m. Carlos Ortiz, Brendon Todd, Brooks Koepka 12:30 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Jason Dufner, Steve Stricker 12:40 p.m. Brendan Steele, Wesley Bryan, Luke Donald 12:50 p.m. Kyle Stanley, Fabián Gómez, Camilo Villegas 1 p.m. Johnson Wagner, Lucas Glover, Bo Hoag 1:10 p.m. Rafael Campos, Santiago Tarrio, Austin Eckroat 1:20 p.m. Roger Sloan, Roberto Díaz, Akshay Bhatia

10th tee

Tee time Players 7:10 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Chris Kirk, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 7:20 a.m. Matt Every, Harold Varner III, Denny McCarthy 7:30 a.m. Brian Stuard, Tim Wilkinson, Robby Shelton 7:40 a.m. Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler, Abraham Ancer 7:50 a.m. Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann 8 a.m. Daniel Berger, Charles Howell III, Ryan Armour 8:10 a.m. Brian Gay, Max Homa, Pat Perez 8:20 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Beau Hossler. Will Gordon 8:30 a.m. Aaron Baddeley, Branden Grace, Cameron Percy 8:40 a.m. Brandon Hagy, Chris Baker, Andy Ogletree 8:50 a.m. Chase Seiffert, Joseph Bramlett, Quade Cummins 11:40 a.m. Tom Hoge, Sam Ryder, Maverick McNealy 11:50 a.m. Peter Malnati, John Huh, Bronson Burgoon 12 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Mark Hubbard 12:10 p.m. Graeme McDowell, Scott Piercy, D.A. Points 12:20 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Keith Mitchell, Aaron Wise 12:30 p.m. Nate Lashley, Austin Cook, Russell Knox 12:40 p.m. Russell Henley, Chesson Hadley, Rory Sabbatini 12:50 p.m. Charley Hoffman, J.J. Spaun, Doug Ghim 1 p.m. Hank Lebioda, Vincent Whaley, Patrick Cover 1:10 p.m. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Rob Oppenheim, Armando Favela 1:20 p.m. Michael Gligic, Rhein Gibson, Aaron Terrazas

TV, streaming information

Thursday, Dec. 3

TV

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 2-5 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 4

TV

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 2-5 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5

TV

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 2-5 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 12-5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 6

TV

NBC on fuboTV (watch for free): 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

