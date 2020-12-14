14 Reasons Why Cancun is the best Christmas Time destination!

If you live somewhere with cold winters, then you understand what that means…

1. You can wear sandals outside

This means…

No need to take 10 minutes strapping on your boots just to take out the garbage!

2. You can wear t-shirts –even outside

This means…

You DON’T need a noisy bubble jacket you’ll have to take off later anyways.

​3. Wear the same clothes day AND night

Inside. Outside. Daytime. Nighttime.

In Cancun during Christmas time, what you wear is what you wear. No matter the time of day or where you are.

Now that’s freedom.

4.Drive on Safe, Ice-Less Roads

Let’s face it. It’s not only challenging, it’s frightful and hazardous.

And for good reason. You’re mobilizing a multi-ton object across an extremely slippery surface at high-speeds.

It’s no wonder, things like this can happen.

Meanwhile in Cancun during the Christmas Holidays…

5. No Humidity

There’s no getting around this. Summers in Cancun are humid. While most enjoy it… Others feel overwhelmed.

If you’re the latter, come to Cancun this December 2018.

You’ll see…

There can be no greater balance between temperature and humidity. It’s just perfect.

6. Go to a Cancun Beach in December

Wondering how warm the ocean water is in Cancun in December?

Stare in amazement at this.

Forget psyching yourself out as if you were in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club.

When you enter the Cancun ocean in December, you just walk right in. There’s no long transition period.

And that principle is true everywhere you go in Cancun during the winter. You have freedom to dress the way you want to dress. Go where you want to go, when you want to do it.

Can there be anything more marvelous?

Actually there can be!

That brings us to reasons 7-14

Reasons 7-14 Cancun Activities in the Hotel Zone for Christmas Time

You may be thinking: But aren’t there other warm places in December?

Sure. But they definitely don’t have the same exciting tourist attractions. Why do so many millions travel to Cancun for the winter?

Because there are so many fun things to do in the Cancun Hotel Zone in December!

The best part?

These activities are EXTREMELY affordable & ALL at the same amazing park.

Here’s the deal:

For 39 USD, you get access to all these Cancun activities below.

The truth is, Christmas is around the corner. If you’re planning a family vacation to Cancun this Christmas, you’re going to need to save time & money. The solution?Visiting one park with exciting & fun activities for everyone in the family at one low price.

Curious about what these Cancun activities are? Let’s go through them.

7. Swimming with Dolphins in Cancun

You’ve thought about it since you were a kid. Coming face-to-face with a super-intelligent, friendly bottlenose dolphin.

In Cancun, you and the family can make that fantasy a reality—at a very low cost! And plus, you won’t have to worry about the water temperature 😉

This is a mind-blowing experience that alone is worth the trip to Cancun. Your children won’t know how to repay you.

8. Ziplining in Cancun

9. Bungee Jumping in Cancun

It’s time. It’s time to scratch another item off your bucket list. But first…

Are you up for the challenge? Will you jump right off the platform without hesitation?

Or will you inch your way to the edge, and gauge the distance to the ground?

What kind of person are you? Are you a jumper?

There’s only one way to find out!

Hang on while you fall a height of 70 feet (before safely landing of course.)

10. Visiting a Waterpark in Cancun

Remember those warm water temperatures for Cancun in December?

Well take full advantage! How? By enjoying Cancun’s Wet’ n Wild waterslide park.

Get adventurous and try the Kamikaze Waterslide…

Or unwind with the Lazy River Float.

You’ll zip, spin, hop, dive and more in these world-class waterslides.

Not into waterslides? Try this futuristic Wave Pool. Don’t like sticky sand and sharks, but love waves?

Either way, while your friends back home are chiseling ice off their windshields this December…

11. Entering the World of Virtual Reality!

Time to put on an HTC Vive virtual reality headset…

And find out what all the buzz is about!

Get an early Christmas present and experience technology’s latest gift to the world:

Virtual Reality! But you won’t just get a VR headset… You get the CYBERITH Virtualizer. This incredible device allows you to “run” in place safely.

Bottom line? It greatly enhances your virtual reality experience. You have to try it to believe it. It’s that good.

12. Visiting a Cancun Zoo with Exotic Animals

Have you ever come face-to-face with a bird-eating tarantula? Unless you’re Jack Hanna, chances are you have not.

You can however. And not only with tarantulas but…

check Pythons

check Gila Monster

checkCockatoo

check Eagle

checkTurtle

Experience nature like never before. Come to Amazonia to witness the majestic wildlife of the jungle.

13. Go-Karting in Cancun

Who DOESN’T want to drive a go-kart by the Cancun sea?

You can feel the warm winter air. Smell the ocean breeze. And put the pedal to the metal—while doing so, safely.

In fact, this go-kart track is safe for the whole family. If you prefer, you and your child can ride together in the same cart in a double.

14. Enjoying a Child-Safe Activities with Your Kids

This Christmas, give your kids what they want: a chance to play and have fun on a roller-coaster…

Or Crazy Chairs

Or Carrousel

Or a Kid’s Park

We know the young ones enjoy different activities than teens & adults. Don’t compromise.

This 2018 Christmas…

Let everyone get what they want by visiting a park with fun for everyone.

So when is the best time to visit Cancun?

It’s obviously during the winter time.

One last time. Which would you prefer this December 2019?

This?

Or this?

Escape the bitter cold! Instead, embrace the warmth of Cancun this December and enjoy all the fun (and affordable) activities it has to offer.

