Dead body found inside abandoned property in Mérida

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- A macabre discovery was made this Saturday, December 12th, when a neighbor of the Emiliano Zapata Sur III neighborhood, in the south of Mérida, found the body of a person in an abandoned property in the area.

Around 8:30 am on Saturday, Manuel “N”, who is dedicated to the collection of cans and bottles, went to the property located on Calle 90, and entered to collect waste, when he noticed a person lying in the site, so he spoke to him, to see if he was okay.

When he did not respond, Manuel approached the person and realized he was dead, so he immediately went to ask for help from a motorcyclist who was crossing the area, who in turn called the 911 emergency number.

Agents from the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) arrived at the site, only to confirmed there was a corpse, so the area was cordoned off until the arrival of ministerial and forensics authorities for the corresponding investigations.

Minutes later, investigating agents arrived in the company of personnel from the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo), which was in charge of taking data and traces of evidence to determine the causes of death.

Residents of the area pointed out that the person found lifeless was known in the neighborhood, as he was apparently homeless and constantly asked the locals for charity.

Also, he usually occupied the abandoned property to spend the night.

