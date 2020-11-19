Yucatan State Government provides attention to women in situations of violence

Mérida, Yucatán (November 19, 2020).- Health support, functional aids, and medical services, are some of the care services that will be offered to women in situations of violence, in the module that the Administration of the Patrimony of Public Charity (APBPY ) will open at the Center for Justice for Women, as part of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal’s commitment to these issues.

This space will provide support, such as medicines and supplements, in addition to monitoring their cases, to those people who do not have social security, or who have little or no financial resources.

Within the framework of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which is commemorated on the 25th of this month, the head of the agency, Zhazil Méndez Hernández, expressed that the state government reiterates its commitment to the Yucatecan women and its position to support the most vulnerable.

For this reason, the APBPY looked for alternatives to give prompt and direct attention to those who request support, so the new module, located at kilometer 45.5 of Periférico Poniente Susulá-Caucel, will provide its services from next November 20, all Tuesdays and Fridays, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

During the interview, the official took the opportunity to invite the population over 15 years of age who requires frame lenses, to register for the support delivery days, which have been held since last August, presenting a copy of their official identification and a receipt domiciliary.

The scheme is aimed at the vulnerable population of 48 municipalities in the state, where hearing aids, canes, walkers, and wheelchairs have been granted, both standard and those equipped for infants or adults with cerebral palsy.

The aid will be distributed at the Justice Center for Women, on November 20 and 25, as well as at the Santa Rosa and Mérida Health Centers, on November 24 and 26, respectively, from 10:00 to 13:00. The beneficiaries will be previously subjected to a socioeconomic study and a visual examination.

Finally, the official stressed that the APBPY will continue to reach out to those who require support, with functional aids, medicines, implements, and medical services for care or rehabilitation, which allow them to have a better quality of life or return to the productive environment.

For more information, telephone number 999 928 78 88 is available, from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 to 15:30.

