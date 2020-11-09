Yucatán has recovered 65 percent of its air routes: Sefotur

Michelle Fridman announced the return of the Houston flight for the first of December

The Secretary for Tourism Development of Yucatán (Sefotur), Michelle Fridman Hirsch, reported that Yucatán has currently recovered 65 percent of its air routes.

He announced this November 5, as part of the state’s air reactivation, that on December 1 the international flight from Houston to Yucatan returns.

The official, together with the administrator of the Mérida International Airport, Óscar Carrillo Maldonado, received the first Volaris flight from Oaxaca this day, with 60 passengers.

Fridman Hirsch indicated that after the impact left by the COVID-19 pandemic, Yucatán has recovered 65 percent of the air routes recovered, also announced that they will open new national routes and two international routes that represent more than 18 thousand weekly available seats. For example, the routes of Monterrey, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Veracruz, Cancun, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Tijuana, and Oaxaca, among others.

She stressed that with the Houston flight, added to the Miami one, 50 percent of international connectivity has been recovered.

This has been achieved thanks to the work and coordination between the airport and the airlines, through meetings, promotions, discounts and packages that they have put together with the hotel sector.

At the moment there will be two flights a week from Oaxaca and the one from Houston will begin with four weekly frequencies, then, as of December 15, it will increase to seven.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments