Yucatán has recovered 65 percent of its air routes: Sefotur

Michelle Fridman announced the return of the Houston flight for the first of December
The Secretary for Tourism Development of Yucatán (Sefotur), Michelle Fridman Hirsch, reported that Yucatán has currently recovered 65 percent of its air routes.
He announced this November 5, as part of the state’s air reactivation, that on December 1 the international flight from Houston to Yucatan returns.
The official, together with the administrator of the Mérida International Airport, Óscar Carrillo Maldonado, received the first Volaris flight from Oaxaca this day, with 60 passengers.
Fridman Hirsch indicated that after the impact left by the COVID-19 pandemic, Yucatán has recovered 65 percent of the air routes recovered, also announced that they will open new national routes and two international routes that represent more than 18 thousand weekly available seats. For example, the routes of Monterrey, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Veracruz, Cancun, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Tijuana, and Oaxaca, among others.
She stressed that with the Houston flight, added to the Miami one, 50 percent of international connectivity has been recovered.
This has been achieved thanks to the work and coordination between the airport and the airlines, through meetings, promotions, discounts and packages that they have put together with the hotel sector.
At the moment there will be two flights a week from Oaxaca and the one from Houston will begin with four weekly frequencies, then, as of December 15, it will increase to seven.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Pfizer and German company BioNTech Coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective
German company BioNTech and its US.
-
Trump Supporters On The Streets – A Photo Essay
In the aftermath of the US.
-
More than 12,700 cases have been registered in Mérida
The Yucatecan capital is the municipality.
-
2021: Vila Dosal eyes complicated outlook for Yucatán
Mauricio Vila Dosal, governor of Yucatán,.
-
What will happen with Mexico now that Biden is president?
Migration, the border, the fence, the.
-
A new low-pressure zone is formed in the Caribbean Sea
It has a 20% probability of.
-
Corruption, nepotism, sexual abuse and propaganda in AMLO’s 4t
18 of AMLO’s “superdelegates” face charges.
-
Eta brings heavy rains and floodings to San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas
MORE THAN 150 AGENTS of the.
-
Biden’s victory will force Mexico to rebuild complicated US relation
After years of close ties with.
-
Tropical Storm Eta lashing South Florida with flooding rainfall and strong winds
Tropical Storm Eta is tracking near.
Leave a Comment