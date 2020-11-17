Yellow alert for Chiapas due to heavy rains

The Ministry of Civil Protection activated the yellow alert for possible heavy rains for the northern regions of the state of Chiapas, Mezcalapa, Los Bosques and Tulijá Tseltal Chol caused by cold front number 13 and probably by hurricane Iota .

The authorities are already in session to monitor Iota’s trajectory, which brings sustained winds of 260 kilometers per hour.

Governor Rutilio Escandón Cadenas , during the security table, recommended that the population prefer to move if they are in unsafe places.

He said that due to these rains the soil can soften, facilitating the detachment of a mass of land on the slopes of the hills or road cuts, especially in the area that was already affected days past by the cold front 11 and Eta.

#Proceda || Se esperan #LluviasIntensas en las regiónes Mezcalapa, Norte, De los Bosques, Tulijá, Maya y #SelvaLacandona. Para el resto de la entidad se prevén #lluvias muy fuertes y fuertes.



¡Cualquier #emergencia repórtela al 911! pic.twitter.com/S7GC1SfcqU — Protección Civil Chiapas (@pcivilchiapas) November 17, 2020

Source: https://mvsnoticias.com







