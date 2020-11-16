Woman reported missing found in Merida by State Investigation Police

Agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) located Mrs. S.G.T.F. in an apartment building in Merida’s Pensiones neighborhood, where she went of her own free will.
Social networks warned about the alleged disappearance of the citizen. Police officers reported that she had not returned to her home, so a search protocol was activated.
Upon being located by the agents of the SSP, the woman stated that she left her house on her own decision, to stay in the aforementioned place in Colonia Pensiones.
She confirmed that she is fine as is her daughter, whom she left in the care of her mother-in-law.
The Secretary of Public Security will present a report of the facts before the General Prosecutor’s Office (FGE) for the demarcation of responsibilities.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
