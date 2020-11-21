Woman discovers boa sneaking into her house in Kinchil, Yucatan

Hilaria Felipa “N”, a resident of Kinchil, did her good deed for the day by reporting to the local authorities that a boa was entangled in a chicken wire in her home’s patio.

According to the facts, around noon this Friday, November 20th, Mrs. Felipa was washing her clothes when a few meters from her she noticed that an ‘oxcán’ was well rolled up in in the fence, so instead of leaving it there to hurt itself or die; or, instead of killing the animal with a stone, she better reported it to the Municipal Police.

Kinchil is 56 kilometers (32 MILES) west of Merida (INEGI)

At the property, located on 28th Street between 27 and 31in KInchil’s La Glorieta neighborhood, firefighters arrived on vehicle number 793 of the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP), and the uniformed members of the Rescue Division, carefully unentangled the reptile, to then take it to release in the nearby mountains of the population, in its natural habitat.

