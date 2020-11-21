Woman discovers boa sneaking into her house in Kinchil, Yucatan

Hilaria Felipa “N”, a resident of Kinchil, did her good deed for the day by reporting to the local authorities that a boa was entangled in a chicken wire in her home’s patio.
According to the facts, around noon this Friday, November 20th, Mrs. Felipa was washing her clothes when a few meters from her she noticed that an ‘oxcán’ was well rolled up in in the fence, so instead of leaving it there to hurt itself or die; or, instead of killing the animal with a stone, she better reported it to the Municipal Police.
At the property, located on 28th Street between 27 and 31in KInchil’s La Glorieta neighborhood, firefighters arrived on vehicle number 793 of the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP), and the uniformed members of the Rescue Division, carefully unentangled the reptile, to then take it to release in the nearby mountains of the population, in its natural habitat.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mayan Museum of Cancun reopens its doors
Activities reactivated with “Weyanóoné”, a temporary.
-
Thousands attack Brazil supermarket amid violent protests after black man beaten to death by security guard
More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a.
-
Trump’s defeat by Joe Biden has triggered a huge wave of relief among the United States’ European allies
oe Biden’s defeat of Donald Trump.
-
Twitter will hand over the official accounts of the US Presidency to Biden even if Trump does not accept defeat.
Twitter has announced that it will.
-
Did Mexico agree with U.S. Attorney General Barr to arrest drug capo in deal for general?
MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mexico has.
-
Walmart simulated “Buen Fin” discounts.
The powerful supermarket chain affected industry.
-
Merida’s Plaza de la Tecnología changes its location
La Plaza de la Tecnología changes.
-
The secret brotherhood of General Cienfuegos that bent the DEA – It is called “The Syndicate.”
Within the Mexican Army, a group.
-
The forecast for Mexico is 152,000 deaths from Covid if measures are relaxed.
The University of Washington estimates a.
-
Protected species flamingo rescued at the Merida Airport
Just this morning, The Yucatan Times.
Leave a Comment