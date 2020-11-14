With Mariachi and Trova music AMLO was serenaded, he turns 67 today

Mexico City.- Despite the fact that this Thursday morning President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked the citizenship not to serenade him, in order to avoid contagion by Covid-19, a group of around 50 people, accompanied by groups of mariachi and Trova music, met outside the National Palace to celebrate the president’s birthday who turns 67 this Friday, November 13th .
Since 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, groups of people from various parts of the country’s capital, and from other states, such as Jalisco, and even the United States, have concentrated on Moneda Street, on one side of the access door to the National Palace to dance and sing songs in honor of the president.
#Video 📹 Llevan serenata a AMLO por cumpleaños 67: “que nos dure mil años… y gobierne cien más” https://t.co/GAQIqHH2vL pic.twitter.com/aKgCSZiaA2— El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) November 13, 2020
“May it last a thousand years, may it last for a thousand years, and may he govern us for a hundred more years! He is the best president that has ever existed in Mexico, ” shouted René Valdés, who traveled from Toluca, State of Mexico to be in the celebration.
At midnight all the assistants started singing “Las Mañanitas” to President López Obrador in front of the National Palace with the hope that he will come out and greet them (which he didn’t).
