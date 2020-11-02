WHO director goes into self-quarantine after contact with person exposed to COVID-19

The director of the World Health Organization tweeted Sunday he will go into self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he is well and not showing symptoms but will be working from home as a precaution.
I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home.— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 1, 2020
“It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems,” he tweeted
Tedros has been the face of WHO’s response to the pandemic since the beginning of the year and has been working with government leaders and scientists to control the virus and work on creating a vaccine.
He has received criticism from President Donald Trump, who accused the WHO of not being tough enough on China following its late response to the virus.MORE: Timeline: WHO’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing controversy
Tedros and other WHO leaders have urged for unity among the world leaders.
Source: ABC News
