What Are Push-Notifications and How to Implement Them in Your Business

More than a billion people on the planet use Google to find the information they need. Meanwhile, the business tries to make the most of the web browser tools to make a profit. Since 2015, Google introduced such powerful tools as push notifications. Online publications, e-commerce, banking, and financial institutions are looking for a better option to introduce this technology. In turn, web and native applications are actively competing for the attention of users.

What Are Push Notifications?

About 18 billion Push notifications are sent to Chrome every day. Each of these notifications is guaranteed to be delivered to the user, even if he or she is offline for a long time. So, web push — instant short notifications that are sent only after the user subscribes to his/her favorite site. As with messages from mobile applications, the user decides whether to receive such a notification or not — that is, the likelihood of spam tends to zero. So, this is a win-win tactic for a successful marketing campaign. Read more about the push notifications from the developers by following the link .

Why Web Push Is a Powerful Marketing Tool?

1) High conversion

The subscriber database for push-mailing is collected many times faster than for email. Why is it so? Subscription is carried out in just one click. Moreover, the site visitor easily agrees to receive notifications from you without leaving his personal data (e.g. phone or email).

2) High CTR

For email marketing, the open rate is about 15-20%. At the same time, no more than 5% of recipients follow the links inside the letter. Web push shows much more interesting results: 8-12% of subscribers return to your site for each notification and have already become leads for a marketer.

3) Good user experience

Not every business needs its application or can afford it at all. Adding a line of code to your site for a push-subscription takes a few minutes, and it’s free for the trial version. Besides, users do not like it when their devices are cluttered with third-party applications. With push notifications, it is always simple: relevant for a subscriber and business.

Why Choose Push Notifications for Communications?

Few marketers would disagree that this trend is the key to success. Using targeting and segmentation tools, each message can be relevant and individual. All notification elements (including the new ones) can be customized according to the interests of each subscriber.

Visual attractiveness. Pictures attract attention, so marketers can add large images and thus provide their subscribers with even more engrossing and aesthetic content.

Delivery mechanism. Push notifications appear on the device through the browser. It helps marketers to quickly deliver a notification to both the smartphone and PC subscribers. However, not all operating systems (for example, iOS) support this technology.

How you use push notifications depends entirely on your business goals. Marketers from various fields use this tool for retargeting, cross-selling, and running promotions. The notification tool offers advanced functionality to increase sales, profits, and brand awareness.







Comments

comments