Voters across the U.S. cast their ballots in person today

It’s finally here. Polls opened early Tuesday as voters across the U.S. cast their ballots in person in the 2020 election, with former Vice President Joe Biden looking to unseat President Trump in the race for the White House, while Democrats hope to regain control of the Senate.

Nearly 100 million people voted before Election Day as early and mail-in voting was expanded in many states due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 230,000 Americans and infected over 9 million.

