Viva Aerobus returns to Campeche

San Francisco de Campeche and ‘Ciudad del Carmen’ will have routes to Mexico City

The airline Viva Aerobus returned to Campeche to join Aeroméxico and Volaris for the Mexico City-Campeche flights. The airline began operations this Thursday with the first arrival of 103 passengers from the CDMX and will have three weekly flights.

With the arrival of the first plane, Viva Aerobus begins its operations in the state capital on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays on the Mexico City-San Francisco de Campeche route, with departure time at 6:15 am and arrival at 8:10 am; With the same frequency, the return to the capital of the country will be at 8:40 a.m. and arrival at 10:35 a.m.

In addition, starting on Friday, activities will begin in Ciudad del Carmen three times a week -Monday, Wednesday, and Friday- with the Mexico City-Ciudad del Carmen route and schedules from 6:15 – 8: 10 in the morning, and Ciudad del Carmen – City-Mexico City from 8: 40-10: 35 am.

Campeche governor, Carlos Miguel Aysa González, stressed that the opening of the airline’s activities will contribute to strengthening the economic reactivation of the state, since taking advantage of the fact that Campeche is the only state in Mexico with a green Epidemiological Traffic Light, These flights will boost the tourism industry, and will help to preserve jobs.

Together with Pedro Armentía López, Secretary-General of the Government; Jorge Manos Esparragoza, head of the Ministry of Tourism, and Juan Carlos Zuazua Cosío, director of the Viva Aerobus group, Aysa González welcomed travelers and invited them to visit the city and the state with the necessary health measures in this “new normal”.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments