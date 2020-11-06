Virgin cancels flights and holiday packages during England lockdown

Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays are canceling flights and holidays during England’s second lockdown due to a ban on international travel
Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays are canceling flights and holidays during England’s second lockdown. The news comes as the lockdown restrictions include a ban on international travel.
The cancellations will start from Sunday 8th November and are expected to last until the 2nd December, when lockdown is due to end.
During the pandemic, Virgin Atlantic has been operating flights out of London Heathrow only. A spokesperson for the airline told Mirror Online that the carrier will be reducing its passenger flights by approximately 40% during lockdown compared to the existing schedule.
However, the airline will continue to run cargo-only flights, as well as a number of flights for customers. (The government has said that there are some exemptions from the travel ban which include travelling abroad for work or education).
Meanwhile, Virgin Holidays has also cancelled all holidays until the 2nd December, with this date extended to 9 December for Florida holidays, including Walt Disney World.
The holiday firm had actually already cancelled holidays until the 30th November due to ongoing travel restrictions, but has extended this as a result of the new restrictions in England.
Source:
Comments
