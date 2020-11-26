US health authorities recommend that Americans not travel to Mexico due to COVID-19

Mexico has 1,293,654 active cases and 103,597 deaths. The United States currently has 13,147,864 cases of Coronavirus and 268,404 deaths, yet, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that Americans not travel to Mexico due to the increase in Coronavirus cases in our country.

UNITED STATES (Times Media Mexico) – In its recommendation dated November 21, the CDC puts Mexico on the highest alert level (Very High). “Travel can increase your chances of catching and spreading Covid-19,” the warning states.

However, for those travelers who must move to Mexico, the CDC recommends talking first with a doctor to advise them on the best way to take care of themselves, especially if they are among the sectors at risk.

It also asks travelers to take a test one to three days before traveling and have the results available during the trip, if required.

CDC is also called upon to take precautions if they become ill in Mexico and require medical attention. They remember that if they test positive for the virus while abroad, travelers may not be “allowed to return to the United States until their isolation is complete. If you are in contact with someone with Covid-19 during your trip, you may be quarantined and not allowed to return to the United States until 14 days after exposure” to the virus.

It also recommends that you have another coronavirus test one to three days before returning to the United States.

The U.S.-Mexico land border remains closed to non-essential travel until at least December 21. As of yesterday, November 25, 2020 Mexico has 1,293,654 active cases and 103,597 deaths.

The same warning from the CDC should apply to the United States to where it is recommended to avoid non-essential trips.

