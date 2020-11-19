Tulum mayor says “no more mass events”

Tulum, Q. R. — After a club shooting left two dead during a mass event in Tulum in October, its mayor has confirmed no more. Tulum mayor Victor Mas Tas says to guarantee compliance with the health measures dictated by the new normal, an agreement has been signed to no longer allow mass events in the municipality.

He said the agreement is to ensure compliance regarding the capacity of people in tourist service establishments. The agreement was signed with the leader of the Tulum Hotel Association David Ortiz Mena and with the participation of the Ministry of Finance and Planning (Sefiplan), Yohanet Torres.

The agreement indicates that mass events cannot be held and establishments must respect the capacity established for their businesses in the New Normal, as well as healthy distance, to avoid contagion of Covid-19 to guarantee public safety.

The newly signed agreement obliges companies to respect the legal framework and to not issue permits for parties or events with greater capacity than allowed for the economic reactivation in accordance with the epidemiological light.

The move came after a beach club in Tulum’s hotel zone was given permission to host an event greater than the 60 percent capacity allowed during the current epidemiological light. During the event, an altercation broke out that left three people injured and two people dead inside the club.

Source: Riviera Maya Times







