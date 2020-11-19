Tulum mayor says “no more mass events”

Tulum, Q. R. — After a club shooting left two dead during a mass event in Tulum in October, its mayor has confirmed no more. Tulum mayor Victor Mas Tas says to guarantee compliance with the health measures dictated by the new normal, an agreement has been signed to no longer allow mass events in the municipality.
He said the agreement is to ensure compliance regarding the capacity of people in tourist service establishments. The agreement was signed with the leader of the Tulum Hotel Association David Ortiz Mena and with the participation of the Ministry of Finance and Planning (Sefiplan), Yohanet Torres.
The agreement indicates that mass events cannot be held and establishments must respect the capacity established for their businesses in the New Normal, as well as healthy distance, to avoid contagion of Covid-19 to guarantee public safety.
The newly signed agreement obliges companies to respect the legal framework and to not issue permits for parties or events with greater capacity than allowed for the economic reactivation in accordance with the epidemiological light.
The move came after a beach club in Tulum’s hotel zone was given permission to host an event greater than the 60 percent capacity allowed during the current epidemiological light. During the event, an altercation broke out that left three people injured and two people dead inside the club.
Source: Riviera Maya Times
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexico to launch new thousand-peso bill: this is how it looks
The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) presents.
-
James Story becomes the first US ambassador for Venezuela in over a decade
Washington has its first ambassador for.
-
Mexico and Bolivia say richest countries must reactivate the economy
Bolivia’s President says the richest organizations and.
-
American Eagle opens its first store in Mérida
MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- American Eagle, the American brand.
-
Yucatan State Government provides attention to women in situations of violence
Mérida, Yucatán (November 19, 2020).- Health.
-
A record expansion of Brazil’s factory sector contrasts with collapse in Mexico
Recent months have seen Brazil’s manufacturers.
-
Will Cienfuegos be tried on Mexican soil?
The shock decision by US authorities.
-
“We didn’t threaten to expel DEA agents over General Cienfuegos arrest,” AMLO says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s president.
-
Even with a green card, an immigrant could be denied U.S. citizenship for these reasons
Less than a week after the.
-
Cultural Tourism reactivated with good results in Quintana Roo
Visitors have generated a revenue of.
Leave a Comment