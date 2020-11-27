Trump’s staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy

Despite his tweets and frequent fundraising emails, President Trump knows “the battle is effectively over” and he’s already moved on to asking allies “how he can stay relevant in the media and in the Republican Party and how he can earn money” next year and beyond, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing Trump advisers. “Privately, even the few advisers to the president who had argued he still had a shot over the last week now largely concede he has no path to victory.”
Trump’s lawyers, led by Rudy Giuliani, are expected to keep up the appearance of a legal fight until the Electoral College votes Dec. 14, the Journal reports. “While there are just a handful of people left urging the president to keep up the legal fight — among them, Mr. Giuliani — there are equally few people telling him to end it.” One official explained, “Everybody’s trying to straddle the fence and avoid him flipping out.” They have other reasons to give Trump a wide berth, the Journal adds:
In a West Wing where advisers have often loitered near the Oval Office in the hopes of being asked inside, there has been noticeably less angling among aides to get an audience with the president in recent weeks, administration officials said. Aides have said privately they are concerned that the president might ask them for something that would draw them into the legal battle. [The Wall Street Journal]
“Usually everybody’s looking for an opportunity to go in. Now it’s the opposite,” said an administration official. “You never know where there’s going to be this moment where he’s like, well why don’t you do X-Y-Z crazy thing.” Read more at The Wall Street Journal.
Source: theweek.com
