Trump’s defeat by Joe Biden has triggered a huge wave of relief among the United States’ European allies

oe Biden’s defeat of Donald Trump caused widespread relief in European capitals.
Berlin was particularly relieved after four years in which relations with the US badly deteriorated.
However, Trump’s legacy has accelerated trends in the transatlantic relationship which means that transatlantic relations will likely never be the same again.
There was a huge collective sigh of relief in Berlin when it became clear that Joe Biden had beaten Donald Trump in the presidential election earlier this month.
“People were so relieved that Biden won because there was not really a plan B in case Trump won,” said Jana Puglierin, head of the Berlin office for the European Council on Foreign Relations. “I cannot think of anybody who was not relieved in political Berlin.”
There is a widespread consensus in European capitals that the Democratic challenger’s victory will be a good thing for the transatlantic relationship, and the prospect of a president in the White House who supports rather than attacks multilateral institutions like NATO and the EU is a welcome one.
Nonetheless, there is also a recognition that Biden’s presidency will not return to that of the Obama years, or those before. The sheer force of Trump’s legacy has accelerated slow-moving trends in the transatlantic relationship, which means that relations will likely never be the same again.
Firstly, there is the issue that Trump secured more votes in 2016 than he did in 2020. In Germany, where the US president is deeply unpopular and widely disliked, it was a sign that Biden’s presidency had not fixed the underlying surge of populism that saw him installed in the White House in the first place.
“This is all taken with a bit of a grain of salt,” said Puglierin, “because many people think Biden is a president of transition — that he won’t do a second term, and that the election of Donald Trump and this election has shown that another Trump figure — or Trump again — can win in four years.”
Source: Business Insider’s
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Thousands attack Brazil supermarket amid violent protests after black man beaten to death by security guard
More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a.
-
Twitter will hand over the official accounts of the US Presidency to Biden even if Trump does not accept defeat.
Twitter has announced that it will.
-
Walmart simulated “Buen Fin” discounts.
The powerful supermarket chain affected industry.
-
Merida’s Plaza de la Tecnología changes its location
La Plaza de la Tecnología changes.
-
The secret brotherhood of General Cienfuegos that bent the DEA – It is called “The Syndicate.”
Within the Mexican Army, a group.
-
The forecast for Mexico is 152,000 deaths from Covid if measures are relaxed.
The University of Washington estimates a.
-
Protected species flamingo rescued at the Merida Airport
Just this morning, The Yucatan Times.
-
Mexico will not allow officials to be tried in the U.S.
Mexico said Thursday, November 19th, it.
-
Biden has picked his Treasury Secretary, but he won’t say who it is yet
President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday he’s.
-
October 12 will now be the “Day of the Pluricultural Nation” in Mexico
With the endorsement of the Senate.
Leave a Comment