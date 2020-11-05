Toucan will be protected in Tizimín, Yucatan

TIZIMÍN, YUCATAN (November 5, 2020). — Users of social networks invite visitors to respect and care for animals that are in danger of extinction and that are appearing in the city due to the effects of recent natural phenomena.
In the Facebook account “La Chata de El Cuyo” it was told how in recent days they have seen a toucan that hangs out in the branches of the trees, and according to the comments, the bird came to town due to the winds of the Hurricane “Zeta”.
They made a call not to scare the animal away so that it can later rejoin its natural habitat in the lush trees that are still preserved between this port and the limits with the state of Quintana Roo.
They also warn that in the flooded sections near Río Lagartos they have seen medium-sized reptiles, which according to the people of Buenos Aires do not attack if they are not attacked, but they have scared those who travel along that road.
They rule out that they are the crocodiles from the “Itzan Kanak” farm, which are being fed despite the road conditions.
The Yucatan Times
