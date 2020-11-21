Thousands attack Brazil supermarket amid violent protests after black man beaten to death by security guard

More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a Carrefour Brasil supermarket in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on Friday after security guards beat to death a Black man at the store.
The killing, which has sparked protests across Brazil, occurred late on Thursday when a store employee called security after the man threatened to attack her, cable news channel GloboNews said, citing the Rio Grande do Sul state military police.
Amateur footage of the fatal beating and tributes to the Black victim were published on social media. He was identified in local media by his father as 40-year-old Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas.
News website G1 later reported that an initial analysis by the state forensics institute indicated the cause of death could be asphyxiation.
In a statement on Friday, the local unit of France’s Carrefour SA said it deeply regretted what it called a brutal death and said it immediately took steps to ensure those responsible were legally punished.
It said it would terminate the contract with the security firm, fire the employee in charge of the store at the time of the incident, and close the store as a mark of respect.
In a series of tweets in Portuguese on Friday night, the Chairman and CEO of Carrefour, Alexandre Bompard, said that the images posted on social media were “unbearable.”
“Internal measures have immediately been implemented by the Carrefour Brazil, notably towards the security company involved. These measures do not go far enough. My values, and the values of Carrefour do not allow for racism and violence,” Bompard said.
He called for a complete review of employee and sub-contractors’ training on security, diversity and tolerance values.
“I have asked the teams of Carrefour Brazil to fully cooperate with judicial authorities to get to the bottom of this odious action,” he addded
In Porto Alegre, protesters on Friday afternoon handed out stickers depicting the Carrefour logo stained with blood and called for a boycott of the chain. They held up a banner in Portuguese reading “Black Lives Matter” and signs calling for justice for Beto, a nickname for the victim.
Source: Reuters
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Trump’s defeat by Joe Biden has triggered a huge wave of relief among the United States’ European allies
oe Biden’s defeat of Donald Trump.
-
Twitter will hand over the official accounts of the US Presidency to Biden even if Trump does not accept defeat.
Twitter has announced that it will.
-
Walmart simulated “Buen Fin” discounts.
The powerful supermarket chain affected industry.
-
Merida’s Plaza de la Tecnología changes its location
La Plaza de la Tecnología changes.
-
The secret brotherhood of General Cienfuegos that bent the DEA – It is called “The Syndicate.”
Within the Mexican Army, a group.
-
The forecast for Mexico is 152,000 deaths from Covid if measures are relaxed.
The University of Washington estimates a.
-
Protected species flamingo rescued at the Merida Airport
Just this morning, The Yucatan Times.
-
Mexico will not allow officials to be tried in the U.S.
Mexico said Thursday, November 19th, it.
-
Biden has picked his Treasury Secretary, but he won’t say who it is yet
President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday he’s.
-
October 12 will now be the “Day of the Pluricultural Nation” in Mexico
With the endorsement of the Senate.
Leave a Comment