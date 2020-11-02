System reaches 100% probability of cyclonic development over the Caribbean Sea

The National Hurricane Center announces that the low pressure located in the Caribbean Sea reached a 100% probability to become a tropical depression
On Saturday, October 31st, the U.S. National Hurricane Center based in Miami, Florida, announced that the tropical wave found in the Caribbean Sea produces cloudiness and electrical storms, which is why they predict that a tropical depression is forming.
If this trend continues, it is likely that the development of this cyclone will be achieved in the early morning hours of November 1st.
The system is moving west at about 15 mph toward the west of the Caribbean Sea. They warn then that Jamaica, Honduras and Nicaragua must monitor its progress in the next few hours.
This phenomenon is expected to cause heavy rains in parts of Jamaica and southern Hispaniola.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Pig kills man in Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche
CIUDAD DEL CARMEN.- A tragic scene.
-
U.S. reports world record of more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day
The United States set a new.
-
Mexico City says tougher coronavirus curbs could be needed by next week
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico City.
-
6,151 new cases of Covid-19 in Mexico
Health authorities recorded 464 new deaths.
-
Cuba has big stake in U.S. election after Trump’s trashing of detente
HAVANA, CUBA (Reuters) – Pensioner Esperanza.
-
“Trump rallies caused over 30,000 cases of Covid-19” – Stanford Researchers.
The researchers observed 18 Trump rallies.
-
Formal complaints filed against Promotora Residencial
MÉRIDA; YUCATAN (October 31st, 2020).- At.
-
Deadman found lying on the streets of downtown Merida
The man, who had neither shoes.
-
Trump wall: How much has he actually built?
BBC• Building a “big, beautiful wall”.
-
What is the “ofrenda” all about?
You’re probably familiar with popular Day.
Leave a Comment