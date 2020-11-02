System reaches 100% probability of cyclonic development over the Caribbean Sea

The National Hurricane Center announces that the low pressure located in the Caribbean Sea reached a 100% probability to become a tropical depression

On Saturday, October 31st, the U.S. National Hurricane Center based in Miami, Florida, announced that the tropical wave found in the Caribbean Sea produces cloudiness and electrical storms, which is why they predict that a tropical depression is forming.

If this trend continues, it is likely that the development of this cyclone will be achieved in the early morning hours of November 1st.

The system is moving west at about 15 mph toward the west of the Caribbean Sea. They warn then that Jamaica, Honduras and Nicaragua must monitor its progress in the next few hours.

This phenomenon is expected to cause heavy rains in parts of Jamaica and southern Hispaniola.

