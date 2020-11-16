SSY reports 70 new infections of Covid-19 in Yucatan



Mérida, Yucatán (November 15, 2020).- This is the medical report for Sunday, November 15: There are 138 patients in public hospitals.

19,291 patients have already recovered: they do not present symptoms and cannot be contagious. This figure represents 85% of the total registered infections, which are 22,521.

On Sunday, November 15th, 70 new infections of Coronavirus were registered.

51 in Mérida,

11 in Valladolid,

2 in Temozón, and

1 in Chankom, Chichimilá, Cuncunul, Dzidzantún, Kaua and Tinum.

Of the 22,521 positive cases, 197 are from another country or another state.

Specifically, in Mérida, 13,036 people infected with Coronavirus have been diagnosed (accumulated cases to November 14), living in:

3,672 in the North zone

3,733 in the East zone

1,261 in the Downtown area

1,739 in the South zone

2,631 in the Poniente area

Unfortunately, the medical report includes 8 deaths:

1.- 70-year-old Male from Mérida HAS / IRC

2.- 65-year-old female from Izamal IRC

3.- 73-year-old female from Mérida DM / HAS

4.- Male 33 years of Mérida Immunosuppression

5.- 71-year-old female from Mérida DM / HAS / Obesity

6.- 68-year-old female from Mérida DM / HAS

7.- 71-year-old female from Mérida Without comorbidities

8.- 68-year-old female from Mérida DM / SAH / Cardiovascular disease /

Acronyms: SYSTEMIC ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION (SAH), DIABETES MELLITUS (DM) and CHRONIC KIDNEY INSUFFICIENCY (CRF).

In total, 2,610 people have died from the Coronavirus so far in Yucatan.

Of the active cases, 482 are stable, isolated, constantly monitored by SSY medical personnel, and have mild symptoms.

As we already mentioned, 138 of the positive cases are in public hospitals and in total isolation. There are other patients awaiting diagnosis.

The age range of cases goes from 1 month to 99 years.

