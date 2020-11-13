Spanish justice authorizes the extradition of Alonso Ancira, former president of AHMSA

The Spanish Supreme Court announced on Friday, November 13th, that it rejected the appeal presented by the former president of Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) against his extradition to Mexico, where he faces corruption charges.

The Spanish court concluded that the accusations facing businessman Alonso Ancira in Mexico are also punished in Spain and rejected the arguments that he had been the victim of political persecution.

Ancira was detained in Spain in 2019 as part of the Mexican government’s efforts to investigate historical allegations of corruption at the Mexican state-owned company Petróleos Mexicanos.

The Spanish court concluded that the accusations the businessman faces in Mexico are also punished in Spain and rejected the arguments that Alonso Ancira had been the victim of political persecution.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments