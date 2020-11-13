Spanish justice authorizes the extradition of Alonso Ancira, former president of AHMSA

The Spanish Supreme Court announced on Friday, November 13th, that it rejected the appeal presented by the former president of Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) against his extradition to Mexico, where he faces corruption charges.
The Spanish court concluded that the accusations facing businessman Alonso Ancira in Mexico are also punished in Spain and rejected the arguments that he had been the victim of political persecution.
Ancira was detained in Spain in 2019 as part of the Mexican government’s efforts to investigate historical allegations of corruption at the Mexican state-owned company Petróleos Mexicanos.
The Spanish court concluded that the accusations the businessman faces in Mexico are also punished in Spain and rejected the arguments that Alonso Ancira had been the victim of political persecution.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
With Mariachi and Trova music AMLO was serenaded, he turns 67 today
Mexico City.- Despite the fact that.
-
Viva Aerobus returns to Campeche
San Francisco de Campeche and ‘Ciudad.
-
Feminist movement carries out peaceful demonstration in Isla Mujeres
(Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, November 12,.
-
Mexico’s housing market strengthens, despite struggling economy
Enormous drug-related violence. Struggling economy. Corrupt.
-
American Airlines to launch VeriFLY mobile app to make travel easier
American Airlines will begin offering customers.
-
Mérida’s Agustín O’Horan Hospital among the ten best in Mexico for COVID-19 care
MÉRIDA.- Mérida’s Agustin O’Horán Hospital is.
-
Will Biden bring meaningful change to US policy on Latin America?
For many Latin American leaders, US.
-
“El Espagueti” arrested in CDMX, one of the most wanted by the FGJ
Kevin Iván N, aka “El Espagueti”, identified as.
-
New 100 peso bill features rare vertical format
The new 100-peso bill, where the.
-
“Iota” is the new cyclonic system forming in the Caribbean
Low-pressure zone associated with a tropical.
Leave a Comment