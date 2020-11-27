Sisal, Maní, Tekax, San Felipe, Motul and Muna want to be Magic Towns

SISAL AND MANÍ ARE SHAPING UP BECAUSE THEY WANT TO BE THE NEXT MAGICAL TOWNS OF YUCATÁN!
The port of Sisal and the Mayan community of Maní are the two candidates to be the next Magical Towns of the state of Yucatán, which would join Izamal and Valladolid, which already have that designation.
At a press conference, it was announced that Sefotur prepared seven files to participate in the Magic Towns postulation call, of which two have the greatest potential for a nomination, specifically the port of Sisal, located within the municipality of Hunucmá, and the town of Maní, Yucatán.
Tekax, San Felipe, Motul and Muna are also nominated.
On December 1st, the winners of this denomination will be announced, an event that will take place in Yucatan.
At the moment, there are two magical towns in Yucatán: Izamal, which received the appointment in 2002, and 10 years later Valladolid, in 2012.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
