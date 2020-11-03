Significant increase in number of visitors to Isla Mujeres for Day of the Dead weekend

The long weekend for the celebrations of the Day of the Dead promotes the local economic reactivation of the island with the increase of visitors.

Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo (November 2, 2020). – Municipal authorities announced an increase in visitors during the last weekend to the magical town of Isla Mujeres.

On the weekend there was a notorious arrival of national and international tourists to enjoy the attractions that the destination has to offer, helping greatly to the local economic reactivation.

“In all the activities that the island offers, all hygiene and healthy distance measures continue to be respected to continue ensuring the health of all, and avoid the spread of Covid-19 in the face of the new normal,” reported Juan Carrillo Soberanis, municipal president from Isla Mujeres.

This is part of the result of the different tourist promotions that have been carried out so that the destination continues to position itself as one of the favorites for national and international tourists.

Therefore, to reinforce these actions, preparations have already begun for their participation in the second edition of the Pueblos de México Tianguis, which will take place on December 9 and 10 in the city of San Luis Potosí on a digital format.

