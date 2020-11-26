San Antonio, TX could be hosting Canelo vs Smith

If you’re a boxing fan, you’re probably asking yourself if “Canelo” Alvarez is going to fight ever again. Well, the champion will be back on December 19th.

Saul Alvarez better known as “Canelo” Álvarez, is currently a four-division world champion. He has held the WBA (Super), The Ring and lineal middleweight titles, and the WBA (Regular) super middleweight title since 2018.

Alvarez is facing Callum Smith, British professional boxer, that has held the WBA (Super) and Ring magazine super-middleweight titles since 2018, and won the World Boxing Super Series super-middleweight tournament in the same year.

The word is out that the fight could take place in San Antonio, Texas.

From 80 to 755 dollars, (about 15 thousand pesos), are the tickets for the fight of Saúl Álvarez against Callum Smith Jr. at the Alamodome.

The building has a capacity for 60,000 fans, but so far the exact amount of capacity for the fight on December 19 has not been confirmed, although it is estimated to be 50 percent, according to Texas authorities.

‘Canelo’ will return to the ring after more than 12 months of inactivity, and British Callum Smith.

