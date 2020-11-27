Red Cross Yucatan delivers aid packages to families in need

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (November 27, 2020).- Elena Chimal Nah is 99 years old and although she no longer prepares food at home, her daughters and granddaughters who live in the same house support her.

Doña Elena really thanked the package of food and kitchen utensils that the volunteers of the Mexican Red Cross Delegation in Yucatán delivered to them right there in the municipality of Chemax.

Like Doña Elena, 168 families living in the community of Chulután, 95 from Bolmay, 25 from Villa Guadalupe in Valladolid, and 35 more families from the ejido of Punta Laguna received this humanitarian aid from the Red Cross, that included food, kitchen utensils, cleaning products, and personal hygiene items.

The volunteers of the Mexican Red Cross, together with personnel from the Valladolid Delegation and the communal commissioners, organized the delivery of the packages for families living in an area that was affected in recent months by the natural phenomena of Gamma, Delta, and Zeta.

The State Coordinators of Relief and Reestablishment of Contact between Family Members Fernando Estrada Novelo and José Antonio Estrella Castro respectively were in charge of the work team made up of 12 volunteers, as well as distribution and logistics where all prevention measures were taken care of to avoid contagions by Covid-19.

On behalf of the inhabitants of Villa Guadalupe, the last town visited, Mr. Aurelio Xiu Uc also thanked the volunteers for coming to the place to benefit the families who at this time do not have income, since they have lost their crops to tropical storms. In many cases, they also lost their backyard animals that were used for their own consumption.

At the end of the humanitarian aid day, Juventino Jair Rodríguez Santiago said that the Red Cross has found the means to reach those people who live in difficult conditions and that with the hurricanes and the Covid-19 pandemic tare having a hard time.

“I feel that I have to contribute something in some way and when we deliver these packages I have the satisfaction of knowing that they really help someone who is really in need,” Rodríguez Santiago said.

Progreso Red Cross Delegation

The Coordinator of Voluntary Ladies of the Progreso Delegation, Elena Gómez de Rodríguez reported that in the Chelem estuary a total of 70 food aid packages were also delivered to the families that were previously evaluated after the passage of Hurricane Zeta.

“This was the second delivery of support that was made possible thanks to donations from society since it was the people who showed solidarity with the Progreso families,” said Gómez de Rodríguez.

