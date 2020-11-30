Rays’ Randy Arozarena released from Mexican custody after Mérida incident

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena was released by Mexican authorities on Thursday, two days after he was taken into custody over an alleged incident involving his daughter, according to The Associated Press.

Arozarena was arrested on Tuesday in Yucatan — a Mexican state along the Gulf of Mexico — after allegedly trying to abduct his daughter from her mother’s home and assaulting the woman’s father.

He was released on Thursday after his daughter’s mother said she did not want to press charges and that any damages had been settled, per the report.

“The only thing I know is he was hyper-sensitive about making sure the child’s needs were being taken care of,” his agent, Abel Guerra, told the Tampa Bay Times on Tuesday. “He was always sending money down there, and he was very involved in her life. I don’t want to speculate about [anything else].”

It’s not known if he was formally charged with any crime. Major League Baseball is currently investigating the incident. The MLB and MLBPA joint domestic violence policy will determine any punishment he may receive as the alleged incident involves his family.

Arozarena shined for the Rays this season, and helped them reach the World Series while hitting .377 with 10 homers and 14 RBI in the postseason. The 25-year-old was originally from Cuba, but defected in 2015 and escaped in a boat to Mexico. His life story was supposed to be turned into a major motion picture, though the current status of that project is unknown.

