Rain returns to Yucatan this Tuesday

Merida, Yucatan.- This Tuesday, November 10th, Eta, still a tropical storm, is expected to be located on the eastern portion of the Gulf of Mexico, maintaining with its circulation the entrance of humidity to the Yucatan Peninsula.

This will generate partially cloudy sky conditions with probability for rains and isolated showers intervals mainly in the north, northeast and east of Yucatan, north and south of Quintana Roo, as well as light showers in the north, east and south of Campeche.

Also, westbound winds of 15 to 25 kilometers (km/h) and gusts greater than 45 km/h are expected over the coast of Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Temperatures will be warm to hot during the afternoon and mild to hot at dawn.

