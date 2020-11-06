Quintana Roo governor personally tours Cancun markets

Cancun, Q.R. — Governor Carlos Joaquín made an unannounced visit to the tianguis in region 227 of Cancun to verify both merchants and shoppers are complying with the state’s mandatory health protocols.
The visit came after his report the day before, warning residents in the northern region of the state of the detected increase in Coronavirus cases. During his public report, he also noted that the region was one step away from reverting back to an orange epidemiological light.
The governor of Quintana Roo toured the city’s large tianguis, verifying the installation of disinfectant filters, the distribution of antibacterial gel, the mandatory use of face masks and the deployment of the members of the Links of Social Participation program, better known as “yellow vests and caps.”
Governor Carlos Joaquín pointed out that Quintana Roo is still in a yellow epidemiological light for the upcoming week, but stressed that the north is one step away from turning orange, being at .98 to .99 at-risk contagion.
“The important thing about the reactivation is to achieve a balance between health care and the economy. We know that it is not easy in a place like this, but it is the reality that we live,” he said.
Source: RMN
