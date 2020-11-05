Progreso will not receive cruises for the remainder of the year

Progreso will have a sad end of the year in terms of cruise ship arrivals, due to a new wave of cancellations, now until December 31st, mostly due to the conditions that the United States government put in place for the resumption of cruise trips.

Just on October 30, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed their Do Not Sail Order for cruise ships, which they established in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, to the Order of Navigation Conditional, which would be in effect until November 1, 2021.

However, on Monday, November 2nd, the shipping companies Carnival , Royal Caribbean , Silversea, and Norwegian, among others, announced that they are canceling their departures until December 31 .

The announcements mean that Progreso will no longer receive 39 cruise trips from Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Siversea from November 2 to December 31, according to the Progreso Integral Port Administration (API) cruise arrival schedule on the internet.

Carnival had scheduled 35 arrivals of “Valor”, “Fantasy” and “Dream”; Royal Caribbean , three arrivals of the “Adventure of the Seas”, and Silversea , the arrival of the luxurious “Silver Shadow”.

The reason for new cruise cancellations

The cancellations are because the Conditional Sailing Order states that the first cruises to leave the United States will not have paying passengers, as they will be simulation trips designed to show that ships and crews meet CDC standards and can mitigate the spread of Covid-19 aboard vessels, the newspaper “USA Today” reported.

That way, not even the rescheduled Carnival trips to Progreso will arrive for the rest of the year.

In the end, of the 146 cruise ship arrivals scheduled by the API for Progreso from January 1 to December 31, 2020, only 44 arrived and 98 have already been canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Not even the cruise ship “Armonia” would reach Progreso

The remaining four arrivals are those of the cruise ship “Armonia”, of the MSC shipping company, scheduled for November 27 and next December 9, 16 and 27.

However, on its website, MSC reports that it has only resumed its trips to the Mediterranean and a query revealed that “there are no trips to ports in Mexico . “

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments