Police fire guns to disperse protesters in Mexico’s Cancun (VIDEO)

The Cancun police disperse with shots into the air a demonstration held in front of City Hall to protest violence against women.

A group of about 50 municipal police officers from Cancun shot down a feminist demonstration on Monday, November 9th, in front of the Municipal Palace of this tourist destination.

The hooded uniformed men, with bulletproof vests and long weapons, suddenly started firing at close range in the central square a few meters from the protesters.

At least two journalists covering the protests sustained gunshot wounds. Roberto Becerril, from La Verdad, was hit in the shoulder and Cecilia Solís, from Radio Turquesa, was hit in the foot by a bullet.

At that time, some 2,000 young people were protesting in front of the public building in response to the three brutal femicides registered this weekend in the State of Quintana Roo.

The group of protesters had set fire to a pile of wood in front of the access doors to protect the building. Previously, the demonstrators had broken some windows and burned papers inside.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments