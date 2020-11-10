Police fire guns to disperse protesters in Mexico’s Cancun (VIDEO)

The Cancun police disperse with shots into the air a demonstration held in front of City Hall to protest violence against women.
A group of about 50 municipal police officers from Cancun shot down a feminist demonstration on Monday, November 9th, in front of the Municipal Palace of this tourist destination.
The hooded uniformed men, with bulletproof vests and long weapons, suddenly started firing at close range in the central square a few meters from the protesters.
At least two journalists covering the protests sustained gunshot wounds. Roberto Becerril, from La Verdad, was hit in the shoulder and Cecilia Solís, from Radio Turquesa, was hit in the foot by a bullet.
At that time, some 2,000 young people were protesting in front of the public building in response to the three brutal femicides registered this weekend in the State of Quintana Roo.
The group of protesters had set fire to a pile of wood in front of the access doors to protect the building. Previously, the demonstrators had broken some windows and burned papers inside.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Concede or not to concede… that is the question.
Donald Trump’s environment is divided on.
-
Cenotes of Yucatan, the only ones happy to have rain
Rainfall in the state adjusts levels.
-
Mexico is participating in five different COVID-19 vaccine projects
Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard points.
-
AMLO and the full power of the state against his political “adversaries.”
After exhibiting a report at his.
-
Watch out, phone call scamming is on the rise in Yucatan
Merida, Yucatan.- With a well-established and.
-
Rain returns to Yucatan this Tuesday
Temperatures will remain warm Merida, Yucatan.-.
-
U.S. attorney general Barr calls Mexico amid friction over ex-defense minister arrest
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney.
-
The president of El Salvador faces probe over search for wartime massacre files
SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) – A court.
-
Merida’s Tourist Tianguis will be until September 2021
MERIDA: The Ministry of Tourism (SECTUR).
-
Alaska has still counted only half of its ballots
After spending nearly a week glued.
Leave a Comment