Pig farm in Homún, Yucatan remains closed

Authorities maintain suspension for the PAPO pork meat company.

By a majority of two votes to one, the magistrates who make up the Collegiate Court on Labor and Administrative Matters in the State of Yucatán, determined, when resolving the file AR 235/2019, to deny the return of the operations to the pork company PAPO.

An appeal intended to lift the definitive suspension that, since October 9, 2018, was issued by the Fourth District Judge in the state of Yucatán, who ordered the cessation of operations of the mega-farm of 49 thousand pigs due to possible risks that its activity represents for the environment, the water table, and childhood of the Mayan communities of that area in ​​the state of Yucatan.

The organizations Kanan Ts’ono’ot, Indignación, and representatives of Homún’s citizens reported that although the arguments of the sentence have not yet been made public, this determination guarantees the validity of the paralysis of the farm’s activities, until as long as the appeal for review that is now in the hands of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) is resolved.

