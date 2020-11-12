Pig farm in Homún, Yucatan remains closed

Authorities maintain suspension for the PAPO pork meat company.
By a majority of two votes to one, the magistrates who make up the Collegiate Court on Labor and Administrative Matters in the State of Yucatán, determined, when resolving the file AR 235/2019, to deny the return of the operations to the pork company PAPO.
An appeal intended to lift the definitive suspension that, since October 9, 2018, was issued by the Fourth District Judge in the state of Yucatán, who ordered the cessation of operations of the mega-farm of 49 thousand pigs due to possible risks that its activity represents for the environment, the water table, and childhood of the Mayan communities of that area in the state of Yucatan.
The organizations Kanan Ts’ono’ot, Indignación, and representatives of Homún’s citizens reported that although the arguments of the sentence have not yet been made public, this determination guarantees the validity of the paralysis of the farm’s activities, until as long as the appeal for review that is now in the hands of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) is resolved.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Four Yucatan state police officers arrested for homicide
Mérida, Yucatán (November 11, 2020).- Agents.
-
Texas becomes first US state with one million Covid cases
On Wednesday, November 11th, Texas became.
-
‘We’re not a colony’: Mexican president stands firm on not recognizing Biden win
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President.
-
Fitch Ratings maintains Mexico’s credit rating with a stable outlook
The Secretary of Finance, Arturo Herrera,.
-
Air Canada offers new flights to Cancun
Air Canada Vacations has once again.
-
“Harmony” Center for the Elderly is inaugurated in Mérida
Accompanied by his wife, Diana Castillo.
-
Daily cases in the US hit another record high on Wednesday with 140,543
(CNN).- New coronavirus daily cases in.
-
7 thousand doses of the Chinese CansinoBio Covid vaccine arrive in Mexico
The Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo.
-
Kanasin mototaxi driver will spend 8 years in prison for rape and robbery
Merida Yucatan (November 11, 2020).- After.
-
Another case of animal abuse in Yucatan: man denounces that his dogs were poisoned
Don Liborio Canul, a 75-year-old man,.
Leave a Comment