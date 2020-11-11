Parts of Merida are still flooded

Merida Yucatan (November 11, 2020).- The floods registered in subdivisions and rural areas in the north of Mérida are not totally under control yet.
According to Julio Sauma Castillo, secretary of Citizen Participation of the Mérida City Council, of the 12 districts (comisarias) that were affected by the heavy rains, floods, about 6 still continue with some areas flooded, although it was reported that work continues to evacuate water.
“These are the communities of Xcunyá, Santa María Yaxché, Cosgaya, No-Ac, Kikteil, and Dzidzilché, which, due to the conditions of their land, maintain stagnant water, while others do not”, he expressed.
In the case of the “Las Américas” subdivision, which was also affected, it was reported that there is a 95% progress in the withdrawal of water, although there are areas where the houses are still flooded.
“This week we are expecting to solve the situation in all the flooded sectors the municipality,” he said.
The official concluded that there will be surveillance around the presence of the rains since there is a risk of more floodings in the state capital.
