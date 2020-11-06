Parents ask for help to locate missing son in Mérida

The parents of Ángel Isaías Puerto Poot, 14 years old, ask the citizens for help to locate their adolescent son who has been missing since this Thursday, November 5, in the south of Mérida.
According to data provided by his relatives, the young man left his house at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5th, heading to the Castilla Cámara park, and from that moment his whereabouts are unknown.
Ángel is white, slim and measures 1.70 m. approximately. The last time he was seen, he was wearing a white print shirt and black pants with yellow stripes, as well as navy blue flip-flops.
Family members have already filed the corresponding complaint with the State Attorney General’s Office and it is expected that in the next few hours the corresponding Amber Alert will be activated.
For now, the citizens are asked for help in locating Ángel to return home.
If you have information that could lead to the whereabouts of Ángel Isaías please contact the phones 999 104 1719.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
