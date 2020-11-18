Noche Blanca, Mérida Fest and Carnaval 2021 could be canceled

Renán Barrera foresees a difficult year for Merida, full of cuts in non-essential projects, due to budget cuts at the federal level.

As was announced a few days ago, the Chamber of Deputies approved budget cuts of more than one billion pesos in this case for the state of Yucatan.

This will also be reflected in Mérida, and the mayor considers that events such as Carnival, Mérida Fest, and Noche Blanca could be canceled due to lack of budget, and also because these represent a risk of contagion.

“We know that there is an important cut in the project to Yucatan, and therefore to the municipalities of the state and therefore to the capital city, that we know that any cut is a direct impact on the development of the city”, the mayor said.

Economic activation, health, and municipal public services will be the main axes for next year’s budget, and in order to comply with it without being affected. Renan Barrera said he will be in constant communication with Mauricio Vila Dosal, to do joint projects, and thus divide expenses (between state and municipal governments), as they have done in the first years of this administration.

“We will be analyzing the impact on municipal finances to also be in a position to present an income law and an expenditure budget according to current situations”, added the mayor.

The council will authorize the budget for next year, but, as was done in March, those projects that are not essential will be cut.

“Everything that is not essential for the operation of the City, or for economic reactivation, that is, many activities that have high costs, including Carnival, could be cut.

These issues are still under analysis.

