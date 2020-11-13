New 100 peso bill features rare vertical format

The new 100-peso bill, where the predominant color is red, goes into circulation starting Thursday, November 12.
The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) presented this afternoon the new 100-peso banknote, made of polymer, in which the image of Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz appears and the temperate forest ecosystem Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, a natural heritage of humanity.
Banxico details that on the side of the bill “the historical process of the Colony with Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, the most important poet and writer of New Spain literature, is depicted.”
While the reverse represents the ecosystem of temperate forests with pine, oak and fir trees, in the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, located in the states of Mexico and Michoacán de Ocampo, and recognized by UNESCO as the natural heritage of humanity.
Source: Excelsior
