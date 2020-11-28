National Guard secures 3 kilos of Marijuana in Mérida

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (November 27, 2020).-During inspection and surveillance actions in parcel service companies in the city of Mérida, Yucatán, members of the National Guard with the support of a K-9 Unit, detected marijuana in various presentations, resulting in the following:

3 kilos in dry marijuana herb

357 milliliters in cannabis oil

120 grams in gum

144 grams in resin

120 grams of ointment

120 capsules

75 grams in cookies

2 electronic cigarette devices

The merchandise was coming from the states of Jalisco, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Chiapas, Puebla, Sonora, Tamaulipas, Hidalgo, and Coahuila, and it was destined for the city of Mérida and Chetumal.

All the confiscated drugs were made available to the Attorney General’s Office of the State based in Mérida, Yucatán.

