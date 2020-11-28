  • Crime,
    • National Guard secures 3 kilos of Marijuana in Mérida

    By on November 27, 2020

    MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (November 27, 2020).-During inspection and surveillance actions in parcel service companies in the city of Mérida, Yucatán, members of the National Guard with the support of a K-9 Unit, detected marijuana in various presentations, resulting in the following:

    • 3 kilos in dry marijuana herb
    • 357 milliliters in cannabis oil
    • 120 grams in gum
    • 144 grams in resin
    • 120 grams of ointment
    • 120 capsules
    • 75 grams in cookies
    • 2 electronic cigarette devices

    The merchandise was coming from the states of Jalisco, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Chiapas, Puebla, Sonora, Tamaulipas, Hidalgo, and Coahuila, and it was destined for the city of Mérida and Chetumal.

    All the confiscated drugs were made available to the Attorney General’s Office of the State based in Mérida, Yucatán.

