More than 12,700 cases have been registered in Mérida

The Yucatecan capital is the municipality most affected by the disease.
During the daily report of COVID-19 in Yucatán, the Ministry of Health reported that on Sunday, November 8th, 78 new cases of the disease were detected in the state for a total of 22,082 cases.
In addition, the death of two people was reported on Monday, November 9th, two men, 57 and 83 years old from Mérida and Ticul. Its main comorbidities were: arterial hypertension and diabetes. With these two deaths, the state reached 2,562 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Of the total registered cases, 18,899 have recovered satisfactorily, that is, 85%, in addition to 195 of the cases do not belong to people living in Yucatan.
So far 480 people are stable and being monitored by state health authorities, while another 141 remain hospitalized.
COVID-19 in Mérida
With regard to infections in the state capital, it was reported that 63 new cases were registered for this day, although the total issued by local health authorities is 12,722 cases.
The north and east of Mérida are the most affected by COVID-19 as there are more than 3,500 cases to date.
The total breakdown of cases in the capital is as follows:
- North: 3,561
East: 3,639
Centro: 1,230
- South: 1,707
- West: 2,585
With information from Por Esto
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
