More clandestine graves found in Guanajuato, Mexico

Civilian groups searching for disappeared persons denounced a suspicious property.

The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Guanajuato reported that on Friday, October 30th, a property with an unknown number of clandestine graves with human remains was located in the community of Cañada de Caracheo, municipality of Cortázar, Guanajuato.

In a statement it was reported that the discovery occurred after a complaint made by groups searching for missing persons.

“We are investigating where these acts were carried out, in some discreet way for us, without putting ourselves at risk by conducting this investigation and we will keep searching,” said Patricia, from the Una Luz en mi Camino collective.

After the complaint , agents of the Guanajuatense Prosecutor’s Office moved to the place where three people were detained on a farm.

Inside the property, a forensic team located evidence of the existence of human remains.

Preliminarily, it was reported that there are 33 graves and more than 20 bags with human remains at the site.

Firearms, drugs, tactical equipment and vehicles with a theft report were also located.

Relatives of disappeared persons assure that this is just one of the many places where there are clandestine graves in the state of Guanajuato.

“There are records of more than 2,117 missing persons in Guanajuato, based on the investigation files initiated by the Attorney General’s Office,” said José Raymundo Sandoval, Advisor to the Front for Disappeared Persons in Guanajuato.

This finding adds to the one made in Salvatierra last week, where more than 50 graves with 61 bodies of missing persons were located.

