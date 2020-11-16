Mexico’s Assault on Energy Investors – WSJ Op-Ed

When U.S. ratification of President Trump’s reformulated North American Free Commerce Settlement was nonetheless unsure, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador put in phrase for it.
In November 2019 he boasted that he had despatched a letter to Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi explaining that approval of the United-States-Mexico-Canada Settlement was “within the curiosity of the three peoples, the three nations.”
The U.S. Congress ratified the settlement in December and it went into impact in July. However now AMLO—because the Mexican president is understood—needs to deal with the USMCA like a buffet, taking for Mexico what he likes however having none of what he doesn’t.
