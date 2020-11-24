“Mexico will have the vaccine almost at the same time as Germany and the U.S.” – Marcelo Ebrard.

During Lopez Obrador’s press conference, he recalled that on November 20, Pfizer announced that it had requested the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize the emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine.
MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Affairs, announced today that Mexico would have the Pfizer vaccine almost simultaneously as the United States and Germany. He also announced that the laboratory would request the Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) for the permits.
“They are expected to receive authorization on December 10. On December 10, they are expected to receive authorization. And four days after they receive the authorization, the vaccination program will begin in the United States. In Mexico today, Cofepris will receive information from Pfizer on the indications for the vaccination process, method of training health personnel, and the definition of characteristics of the file required for Mexico,” the official said.
Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard presented a five-day project to move the vaccine through Mexico as soon as the corresponding permits are available.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
